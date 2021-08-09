This Tax-Free Retirement Investment Could Come With Hidden Surprises

Don't get caught off guard

Even though municipal bond interest could bump some seniors into an income category where they're taxed on Social Security and liable for higher Medicare premiums, municipal bonds are still a good investment to hold in retirement. The key, however, is to understand the implication of owning them.

Once you're retired and on a fixed income, taxes can become even more of a burden than they were during your working years. It could benefit you to sit down with a tax professional before you retire and map out a strategy for keeping your IRS liability to a minimum. The last thing you need is a series of unpleasant tax surprises that cause you financial stress at a time when you deserve to be enjoying life.

