This Time, the Stimulus Package Helps More College Students

Here are the details on what college students can expect from the relief package.

Parents of dependent students can get a stimulus check

In previous relief legislation, there was an age cutoff. Students 17 or older who were claimed as dependents didn’t qualify for a payment, which left out many high school seniors and college students. This time, they qualify; the money goes to the taxpayer who claims them.

If someone else claims you on their taxes, you are eligible for the same payment the filer gets. All household members included on a qualifying tax return get a check of up to $1,400. If you are a dependent, the person who claimed you will receive payment on your behalf.

The maximum you can receive is $1,400, but the amount will gradually decrease with higher incomes. Those with reported incomes of more than $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for head of household and $150,000 for joint filers will receive diminished checks. If the person who claimed you makes more than the qualifying maximum, you won’t get a payment at all.

Independent students qualified for earlier relief, and do so again.