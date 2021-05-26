This Tried-and-True Strategy Can See You Through the Market Correction

Second, it helps you get a fair price for all your shares. Sometimes, you'll buy when prices are high and you won't be able to buy as many shares at once. But that's balanced out by the times you buy when prices are low and you're able to get more shares for your money.

Let's say you want to invest $500 in a certain stock every month. The first month, it's worth $10 a share and you get 50 shares. The following month, it's $15 a share, so you only get 33 shares. But the month after, it drops to $8 and you're able to snag 62 shares. That leaves you with 145 shares you bought for an average price of $10.28 per share.

It's not a magic formula

Dollar-cost averaging is a great way for a lot of people, especially beginners, to start investing their money. In fact, if you have a 401(k) through your job, you're already investing this way. But dollar-cost averaging alone can't make you a fortune.