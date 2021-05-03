This Vanguard ETF Could Help Grow Any Retirement Account

After the year that we've all been through, there's a great sense of relief among many Americans that life will soon be returning to normal, or at least a new normal. But investors are still wary, having been through an incredibly volatile year.

According to Allianz Life Insurance Company's Quarterly Market Perceptions Study, 74% of Americans believe markets will continue to be "very volatile" in 2021, up from 72% in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, 40% say they are too nervous to invest in the markets right now, up from 34%, and 52% believe another market crash is on the horizon.

It shows the uncertainty that is still out there, despite improving economic conditions. The good news is that if you're saving for retirement, you don't have to worry about short-term market volatility given your longer-term investing horizon. And there are few better long-term plays than the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK).

One of Vanguard's best long-term performers