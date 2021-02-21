This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

One of the best parts about investing in S&P 500 ETFs is that the sky is the limit when it comes to how much you can earn. If you're able to invest a little more each month or let your money grow for a few more years, you could earn even more than $2 million.

Say, for example, you're investing $600 per month in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF earning a 15% annual rate of return. If you invest consistently for 35 years, you'd end up with a whopping $6.344 million.

Even if you don’t earn 15% returns every year, saving regularly can still help your money grow exponentially. If you earn an average 10% return each year, for example, while investing $600 per month, you’d have nearly $2 million saved after 35 years. So even if the stock market doesn’t experience outstanding returns, you can still reach multimillionaire status.

You don't have to be an expert to make a lot of money in the stock market. By choosing your investments wisely and investing consistently, it's easier than you may think to become a multimillionaire.

