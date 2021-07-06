This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

Say you invest in this ETF today, and you're earning a 9% average annual return. If you were to invest $500 per month, you'd have around $2.027 million after 40 years.

Of course, 40 years is a long time to wait, and $500 per month is a lot to invest each month. Keep in mind, though, that this ETF is a hands-off investment. You never need to worry about buying or selling stocks, and you can rest easy knowing your investments are likely to recover from even the worst market crashes. All you need to do is invest consistently and watch your money grow.

If you can't afford to invest $500 per month or wait 40 years, you can still save and earn a significant amount of money. The most important thing is to let your money grow for as many years as possible. The more time you have to invest, the more you can potentially earn.

It's possible to become a multimillionaire by investing in the stock market, as long as you're strategic about it. If you invest consistently, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF can help you get there.