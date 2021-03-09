This Vanguard Fund Is the Bitcoin of ETFs

This investment can be considered the Bitcoin of the ETF world because it's one of the higher-risk ETFs, but it's also seen substantial gains over the past year.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is an index ETF that includes stocks from the information technology sector. The tech industry is known for having higher levels of volatility than some other sectors, but it's also known for its stocks that have experienced explosive growth (think Amazon and Tesla).

In the past 12 months ending in December 2020, the fund earned a whopping 46% rate of return. By comparison, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the market as a whole, earned an 18% return over the past year.

Is it the right investment for you?

There are several advantages to investing in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF. For one, it's less risky than investing in individual stocks.