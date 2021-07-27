This Warren Buffett Pick Is Almost Guaranteed to Double Your Money Over a Decade

Why an S&P fund is all but guaranteed to double your money in a decade

Buffett's advice doesn't just make investing easy and help you reduce the risk of losses. It also gives you a really good chance to double your money relatively quickly.

The S&P 500 has historically produced average annual returns of around 10%. This doesn't mean you're going to make 10% every year -- sometimes you'll make more, sometimes less. But that's an average over time.

Let's say you invest $1,000 and you don't quite earn that 10%, but you average an annual return of 8%. You'd still end up doubling your money over a decade, with your nest egg worth more than $2,100 by the end of 10 years with no additional contributions on your part.

This return isn't 100% guaranteed since there have been 10-year spans that have underperformed even this average. But an S&P 500 index fund is the closest you can get to a sure thing because of its very long and very consistent track record. And the longer you leave your money alone, the greater the chances that you'll see those 10% historical average returns.