This week's money tips: Debunking retirement myths and turning your quarantine clutter into cash
alert

A singular crisis has led to extraordinary relief options for borrowers. Interest and payments have been paused on federal student loans. Homeowners can request nearly a year of mortgage forbearance. Credit card issuers and other lenders dramatically expanded hardship programs.

Still, many Americans say they took on more debt last year because of the pandemic, according to NerdWallet’s household debt survey.

If you are one of them, or if you have other household debt that’s been put on hold, you may not want to rush to pay that money back even if you can. The COVID-19 crisis and its economic fallout are far from over, so you’ll want to be strategic when dealing with pandemic-related and other debt.

Here are some of this week's best financial reads from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and The Motley Fool.

Some of the best money reads for the week ending Feb. 27

How to Find a Black Financial Advisor
Investment
How to Find a Black Financial Advisor

  • Chris Davis, NerdWallet
In 2020, the number of Black and Latino certified financial planners in the U.S. grew 12.6% from the previous year — certainly good news. The more sobering statistic from the CFP Board is that there are still only 1,493 Black CFPs today, and they make up less than 2% of all CFP professionals.

