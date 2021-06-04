Three Credit Cards To Consider Besides The Disney Visa For Your Disney Vacation

While 3% back at drugstores might not seem exciting at first glance, it actually presents a good opportunity to save more on your Disney vacation than you would with either Disney co-branded credit card. The strategy here is to buy Disney gift cards at your local drugstore and use them to pay for your Disney vacation. Disney gift cards can both be used to pay for the hotel and tickets portion of your vacation and for purchases like food and souvenirs when you are at Disney World. By utilizing this strategy you will earn 1.5% more back on your Disney vacation which will add up quickly.

Comparing the amount of money you can save in the first year of card membership, Forbes Advisor calculates that you can save $781 on your Disney vacation with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® compared to $708 with the Disney® Premier Visa® Card. This calculation assumes that all of your Disney vacation expenses are paid with Disney gift cards purchased using the above strategy.