Three Must-Have ETFs to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

While that trend has continued in recent years, the current state of the market has exposed what could be a potential flaw in traditional indexing. That flaw is this: Most index funds are market-capitalization weighted, so the largest companies in the index have a disproportionately large impact on the fund.

For example, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF tracks the S&P 500, an index with about 500 different companies in it. In that fund, the top 10 holdings make up over 27% of the fund's value, despite representing a mere 2% of the number of companies in the fund's universe.

That's fine and dandy if those companies are growing, but the challenge is that the bigger a company gets, the harder it is for that company to outgrow the market. That's because every percentage point of growth requires that many more dollars -- and past a certain point, those incremental dollars get harder to generate sustainably. It also raises the stakes if one of those behemoths happens to stumble, as that company-specific pain would also affect the index fund more.