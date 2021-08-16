Time is of the Essence: Why You Should Start Investing Now

Peters: If we think about the wealth gap, there's two aspects I think really show themselves and are pronounced. One is that you have an income gap, so on average African-Americans tend to earn less, and that's pronounced, so your ability to save and build net worth is going to be slowed because you fundamentally will be earning less, and have less to save and contribute. The second really big factor is generational wealth. Unfortunately, we have just been oftentimes kept out of the economic and wealth-building system for years through redlining, through certain discriminatory practices, and even in certain points where being a wealthy African-American was a risk if you look at atrocities like Tulsa and other places. That ability for my grandparents to have bought a home and then that could be given to my parents to have grown, appreciated, and then for that to pay for my college tuition is just something missing, and that is one of the huge contributors to the wealth gap. When it comes to really beating the wealth gap, we're trying to change things, there's a couple of things that anyone can do, and it's the same way that everyone builds wealth, but it really is embracing them and utilizing them within our communities. The first thing I always tell people is start investing and start investing yesterday. Even if you're not good at it, even if you lose some money, your ability to invest and participate in the capital markets that build wealth is going to be the key to you being able to build wealth. If you don't invest in stocks, you will never see any benefits from stock investing, if you don't invest in real estate, you'll never see any benefits from real estate, and there's a slew of other types of investments. I always say people investing is, they call it personal finance for a reason, you should find out what you feel comfortable with. But I think there are a lot of reasons and it's way easier from your phone, you can be investing within minutes. The second thing is really just learning and understanding money. I still think it's a bit of a travesty that they don't teach more about personal finances in school. My undergrad was in economics and just in computer science, and then went on and got a Masters in business. I learned a lot about how money works, debt, investing, rate of returns, things like that, and a lot of people that we talked to, a lot of people that we engage in Wealth Noir will be oftentimes making a quarter or half a million per year and still don't understand some of the basics about investing in a retirement account versus non-retirement account, avoiding large tax bills by correctly allocating your money or simple things like portfolio diversification so that they are not completely wiped out when there's bad move in the market. Another thing too is to talk about money. I think this does hamper our communities more but in general, a lot of people just aren't comfortable talking about what they are investing in and not investing in. They don't want to talk about their salary, and I think this hurts us a lot. We don't understand how to price ourselves going into a new job, and we don't understand how much people are saving or what they are investing in, and we don't get excited about it. I can have a three-hour conversation about the draft picks for the Washington Football Team, but no one wants to go deep into Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) versus some of the new entrance into the EV (electric vehicles) market, or overall, what the economies look like as it pertains to the current health situation. Then last thing is just watch out for common traps for misguided information, and this goes back to learning and understanding money. Everyone wants to get rich quick. No one wants to work. The truth is wealth building is typically slow and it's boring. Most of my money is held in broad ETFs that cover the market and they grow over time. I continue to put more money into them. I buy rental properties. I'm planning to hold for decades. It's not sexy as making $100,000 in a day doing option trading, but it's a more consistent plan and path. By really investing in what's worked for people with wealth over the last decades, hundreds of years, that's what people should be thinking about as opposed to what they read on Instagram.