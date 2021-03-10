Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Sailor…

Mailbag story No. 1. comes from Anthony, by the way. For each of these stories, I'll just be titling it like tinker, tailor, soldier, spy. I'm going to give you the profession or descriptor for each of my storytellers. So story No. 1 is entitled Jockey. "Dear, David, thanks for the great podcasts. Every time you reference horse racing, I always want to say, "Hey Dave, I used to ride racehorses." My mom had friends who were avid fans and took us to Los Alamitos Racecourse when I was just a kid. I remember on one occasion the teller saying to my mom that I looked like I could be a jockey. A few years later, my best friend in grade school was an avid fan. His grandfather was also a teller, and would take them to the track every weekend, so I suddenly found myself at either Santa Anita or Hollywood Park every weekend. By the time I got to high school, I was 5'6'' and weighed about 103 pounds. Everyone was trying out for football, so the coach told me to eat a ton of food and lift a lot of weights. I tried and couldn't put on any weight, so I gave up on football. At the end of sophomore year, I got this idea: I wanted to become a race rider. Mind you, I had no real horse experience, and for the most part, was a city boy whose head was filled with romantic notions of adventure and mystery. Sounds naughty, but it was true and I thought that riding race horses would satisfy the pang. What sounds [...] is that as soon as I seriously dedicated myself to becoming a jockey, I ballooned to 120 pounds. There I was looking for jockey schools and trying to "pull 15 pounds off my frame." I did it much to the dismay of my mother. Let me take a serious aside to thank my mother. She came to the states from the Philippines trying to reconnect with my father who had decided he wanted nothing to do with family, but instead live the life of a swinging 60s bachelor in his new home, America. She caught up with him. They argued, made-up long enough for me to be conceived, and then split up again. I was Chicago born, my sister was Philippine born, but we were both U.S.A. latchkey kids. By herself, my mom had to find a way to make ends meet. While I never knew poverty, I was well familiar with making every cent count. My mother made sure to emphasize education. I never had the cool toys, but I did have the dorky private school uniforms, yeah. Salt and pepper corduroys were my thing. I get emotional typing this, knowing how hard my mom worked to put us through school. I mention this because I was going to Loyola High School, an exclusive private boys college preparatory school in Los Angeles. When I got a job to "walk hot" at a small training facility for $99 a week, I had already completed my junior year at Loyola and my stand at the jockey school, so I opted to leave Loyola and live in a barn loft, a top 40 aspiring race horses in San Diego. I don't know how and why my mom let me do it. Long story short, I rode some really fantastic horses and loved every minute of every experience, even when I fell at Hollywood Park, cracked my acetabulum and ruptured my spleen and liver. What I realized was that while I romanced adventure, I was never going to be a jockey. I don't have a competitive bone in my body. In stock terms, I am an investor, not a trader. Without getting too political, I also learned that horse racing may be called the sport of kings and regale to some higher form of entertainment. However, for the horses, it's nothing but a pump and dump scheme. You don't have to read this on air, but most of the horses end up at slaughterhouses. For this reason, other than my fond memories and love of the horses, I abhor anything to do with it. I finished high school senior year at school near the race track, gallop at Santa Anita and Hollywood Park and then decide this route is not for me. It took me another 18 years to finish college. In this time, I worked as a busboy, a nursing assistant, a private investigator, straight to DVD actor, substitute school teacher, and then a ballroom dance instructor. Here's how I weave this back to you. My life is filled with experience, but it was not blessed with wealth. I grew up in a time when stocks were only for the wealthy, but I always wondered what that life was about. More romance and adventure? Well, as we all know, the last few decades have made stock ownership not only possible, but welcoming for all interested in creating wealth. I steadfastly, to the point of being irritating, push the notion to invest in the market to everyone I meet. Sure, I made mistakes, but I learned that time is my greatest ally. The only thing I needed to do was pick solid stocks and wait. The only thing is not easy, but it is full proof and proven by Fools, so I knew I had to learn how to pick solid stocks. It was through researching dogs of the Dow back in the day that I found The Motley Fool, I bought your investment guide at a used bookstore. I've been an investor for close to 20 years. I'm a Foolish, 57 years old. I have a Roth, a [...], as well as some other stuff. My portfolio consists of 50 handpicked stocks. You and the rest of your Fools are always in the background of my mind when I do my evals. My sleep number changes, but I try to keep it in the teens. Take care, my Foolish friend. Anthony."