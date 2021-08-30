Tired of Your Big Bank? Consider These 4 Alternatives

Each credit union limits who can join as a member based on certain factors. These factors can include where one lives or works, having a relative that’s a member or even being affiliated with a certain group via a small one-time donation. Those membership requirements mean some credit unions aren’t available to everyone. Another potential downside to credit unions is that they tend to lag in adopting new technologies, such as mobile banking capabilities, that big banks have the means to invest in quicker.

Community banks

Community banks are smaller financial institutions, as measured by asset size, that focus on specific geographic areas. They provide a vital neighborhood presence for relationship-based banking, especially for mortgages and small-business loans. One in three mortgages in rural areas originated from a community bank or credit union with less than $10 billion in assets, according to a 2018 report by the Brookings Institute. And in parts of the country, a community bank is the only physical bank for miles around and can consider more personalized factors for loans and other accounts than big banks can.