'Tis the Giving Season! How to Be Sure Your Donation Makes an Impact

Lee Enterprises

Host Teri Barr talks with Kelly Anne Smith, Consumer Finance Reporter for Forbes Advisor, to learn how you can safely choose a nonprofit or organization to support this holiday.

A new survey shows 90% of donors plan to give the same amount or even more in 2021 than last year.

Kelly Anne shares tips to be sure your donation will make the biggest impact, and has a few other great ideas for you to consider during the "giving season."

Read more here: 3 Ways To Embrace Conscious Gifting This Year

