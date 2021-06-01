Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 1, 2021—Mortgage Rates Rise

Jumbo Mortgages

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.12%, the same as it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.09% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.12% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,211, and you’d pay around $405,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARMs

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 3.15%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.14%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.15% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.

