Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 1, 2021—Mortgage Rates Rise

It’s a good time to lock in a mortgage rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose today, but rates are still at historical lows.
As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.14% with an APR of 3.33%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.42% with an APR of 2.71%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.12% with an APR of 3.23%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.15% with an APR of 4.00%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.14%
|0.02%
|3.12%
|15-year fixed
|2.42%
|0.00%
|2.42%
|30-year jumbo
|3.12%
|0.03%
|3.09%
|5/1 ARM
|3.15%
|0.01%
|3.14%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
Today, the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.14%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 3.12%. The 52-week high is 3.47%.
On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 3.33%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.
At today’s interest rate of 3.14%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $429 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay about $54,509 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 2.42%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.42%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.71%. Last week it was 2.69%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.42% will cost $663 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,345 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.12%, the same as it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.09% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.12% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,211, and you’d pay around $405,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 3.15%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.14%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.15% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.
Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.
To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
How Much House Can I Afford?
How much The house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.
Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:
- Income
- Debt
- Debt-to-income ratio, or DTI
- Down payment
- Credit score
Explaining Annual Percentage Yield
The APR, or annual percentage rate, is the all-in cost of your loan. It includes your loan’s interest and finance charges, accounting for interest, fees and time.
Since APR includes both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.