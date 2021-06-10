Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 10, 2021—No Movement On Mortgage Rates

It’s a good time to lock in a mortgage rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage remained the same today, keeping rates at historical lows.
As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.09% with an APR of 3.26%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.38% with an APR of 2.66%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.09% with an APR of 3.19%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.24% with an APR of 3.87%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.09%
|-0.04%
|3.13%
|15-year fixed
|2.38%
|-0.02%
|2.40%
|30-year jumbo
|3.09%
|-0.03%
|3.12%
|5/1 ARM
|3.24%
|0.08%
|3.16%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate stayed flat on a 30-year fixed mortgage, remaining at 3.09%. The 52-week high is 3.42%.
The APR on a 30-year fixed is 3.26%. This time last week, it was 3.32%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.
At an interest rate of 3.09%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $426 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay approximately $53,530 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 2.38%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.40%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.66%. This time last week, it was 2.69%.
With an interest rate of 2.38%, you would pay $661 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,008 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 3.09%. Last week, the average rate was 3.12%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.09% will pay $426 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,199, and you’d pay around $401,478 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.24%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.16%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.24% will pay $435 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.
To estimate your monthly mortgage payment, you can use a mortgage calculator. It will provide you with an estimate of your monthly principal and interest payment based on your interest rate, down payment, purchase price and other factors.
Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income, debt, debt-to-income ratio, down payment and credit score.
You also want to consider closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.
The type of loan you choose can also affect how much house you can afford. When shopping for a loan, think about whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan or USDA loan is best for your particular situation.
Explaining Annual Percentage Yield
Annual percentage rate, or APR, takes into account interest, fees and time. It’s the total cost of your loan and includes both the loan’s interest rate and its finance charges.
APR is important because it can help you understand the full cost of your home loan if you decide to keep it for the entire term.