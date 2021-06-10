Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 10, 2021—No Movement On Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 3.09%. Last week, the average rate was 3.12%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.09% will pay $426 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,199, and you’d pay around $401,478 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARMs

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.24%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.16%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.24% will pay $435 per month in principal and interest.

Calculate Your Mortgage Payment

If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.