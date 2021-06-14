Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 14, 2021—No Movement On Mortgage Rates

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at 3.10%. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 3.09%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 3.40%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.29%. At this time last week, it was 3.26%. Here’s why APR is important.

At today’s interest rate of 3.10%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $427 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be approximately $53,726.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.38%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 2.38%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.68%. This time last week, it was 2.65%.