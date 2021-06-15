Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 15, 2021—Mortgage Rates Jump Up

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 3.08%. Last week, the average rate was 3.08%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.08% will pay $426 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,194, and you’d pay around $400,013 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARMs

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 3.20%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.24%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.20% will pay $432 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

For much of the population, buying a home means working with a mortgage lender to get a mortgage. It can be tricky to figure out how much you can afford and what you’re paying for.