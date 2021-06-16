Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 16, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stay Low

For anyone in the market to buy or refinance a home, it’s a good time to lock in a low rate. Mortgage rates remained unchanged today, keeping rates at historical lows.
As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.11% with an APR of 3.29%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.39% with an APR of 2.68%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.08% with an APR of 3.20%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.20% with an APR of 3.84%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.11%
|0.02%
|3.09%
|15-year fixed
|2.39%
|0.01%
|2.38%
|30-year jumbo
|3.08%
|-0.01%
|3.09%
|5/1 ARM
|3.20%
|-0.04%
|3.24%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at 3.11%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 3.09%. The 52-week high is 3.40%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.29%. At this time last week, it was 3.26%. Here’s why APR is important.
According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $428 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 3.11%. In total interest, you’d pay $53,922 over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 2.39%, the same as it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 2.38%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.68%. Last week it was 2.66%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.39% will cost $662 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,092 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.08%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.09% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.08% will pay $426 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,194, and you’d pay approximately $400,013 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 3.20%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.24%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.20% will pay $432 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be difficult to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.
Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.
Gather these data points to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
Figuring Out How Much House You Can Afford
The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.
Here are a few fundamental factors that go into what you can afford:
- Income
- Debt
- Debt-to-income ratio, or DTI
- Down payment
- Credit score
Why APR Is Important
The APR, or annual percentage rate, is the all-in cost of your loan. It includes your loan’s interest and finance charges, accounting for interest, fees and time.
APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. Keep in mind that the APR is often higher than the interest rate.