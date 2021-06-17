Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 17, 2021—Mortgage Rates Inch Up

Jumbo Mortgages

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.19%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.10% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.19% will pay $432 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,239, and you’d pay roughly $416,184 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARMs

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate stayed at 3.20%. The average rate was 3.24% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.20% will pay $432 per month in principal and interest.

Calculating Mortgage Payments