Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 17, 2021—Mortgage Rates Inch Up
AP

Today's Mortgage Rates: June 17, 2021—Mortgage Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage inched up today. Yet rates are still historically low overall.

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.17%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 2.45%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.19%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.20%.

Loan TermRateChangeRate Last Week
30-year fixed3.17%0.07%3.10%
15-year fixed2.45%0.06%2.39%
30-year jumbo3.19%0.09%3.10%
5/1 ARM3.20%-0.04%3.24%
Source: Bankrate.com

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

Today, the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.17%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 3.10%. The 52-week high is 3.40%.

The APR on a 30-year fixed is 3.35%. This time last week, it was 3.28%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 3.17%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $431 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $55,098.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.45%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.39%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.74%. This time last week, it was 2.68%.

At today’s interest rate of 2.45%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $664 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $19,599 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgages

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.19%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.10% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.19% will pay $432 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,239, and you’d pay roughly $416,184 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARMs

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate stayed at 3.20%. The average rate was 3.24% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.20% will pay $432 per month in principal and interest.

Calculating Mortgage Payments

If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.

You can use a mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on factors including your interest rate, purchase price and down payment.

To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:

  • Interest rate
  • Down payment amount
  • Home price
  • Loan term
  • Taxes
  • Insurance
  • HOA fees

How Much to Save for a House

You may know you have to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to get through the homebuying process. Plus, after you buy, you have to furnish your new home and keep up with potential repairs.

Here are six things to prepare for when saving up for a house:

  • Down payment
  • Inspection and appraisal
  • Closing costs
  • Ongoing costs
  • Home furnishings
  • Repairs and renovations

Should I Get Preapproved for a Mortgage?

Getting preapproved for a mortgage can help you during the homebuying process. Mortgage preapproval represents a lender’s offer to loan you money. It can help you appear more attractive to sellers.

To get preapproved for a mortgage, start by gathering documents. You’ll need your Social Security card, W-2 forms, pay stubs, bank statements, tax returns and any other documents your lender requires.

The lender you select will guide you through the preapproval process.

