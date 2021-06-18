Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 18, 2021—Mortgage Rates Rise Again

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Gather these data points to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much to Save for a House

You may know you have to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to get through the homebuying process. Plus, after you buy, you have to furnish your new home and keep up with potential repairs.

Here are six things to prepare for when saving up for a house:

Down payment

Inspection and appraisal

Closing costs

Ongoing costs

Home furnishings

Repairs and renovations

How Do I Get Preapproved for a Mortgage?

Mortgage preapproval represents a lender’s offer to loan you money based on your financial circumstances and specific terms.