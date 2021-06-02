Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 2, 2021—Mortgage Rates Are Still Historically Low

It’s a good time to lock in a mortgage rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage remained the same today, keeping rates at historical lows.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.14%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.42%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.12%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.15%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.14%
|0.02%
|3.12%
|15-year fixed
|2.42%
|0.00%
|2.42%
|30-year jumbo
|3.12%
|0.02%
|3.10%
|5/1 ARM
|3.15%
|0.01%
|3.14%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at 3.14%. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 3.12%. The 52-week high is 3.47%.
The APR on a 30-year fixed is 3.33%. This time last week, it was 3.30%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.
According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $429 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 3.14%. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be approximately $54,509.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 2.42%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.42%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.71%. This time last week, it was 2.70%.
At today’s interest rate of 2.42%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $663 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $19,345 in total interest over the life of the loan.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.12%, the same as it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.10% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.12% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,211, and you’d pay approximately $405,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.15%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.14%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.15% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
For much of the population, buying a home means working with a mortgage lender to get a mortgage. It can be challenging to figure out how much you can afford and what you’re paying for.
Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.
To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:
- Interest rate
- Down payment amount
- Home price
- Loan term
- Taxes
- Insurance
- HOA fees
How Much House Can I Afford?
The amount of house you can afford depends on more than just your income and debt.
Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:
- Your income
- Your debt
- Your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI
- Your down payment
- Your credit score
What Is APR?
The APR, or annual percentage rate, is the all-in cost of your loan. It includes your loan’s interest and finance charges, accounting for interest, fees and time.
Since APR includes both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.