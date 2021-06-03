Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 3, 2021—Mortgage Rates Inch Down

For anyone in the market to buy or refinance a home, it’s a good time to lock in a low rate. Mortgage rates fell today and remain at historical lows.
As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.13% with an APR of 3.32%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.40% with an APR of 2.69%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.12% with an APR of 3.22%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.15% with an APR of 4.00%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.13%
|0.01%
|3.12%
|15-year fixed
|2.40%
|-0.02%
|2.42%
|30-year jumbo
|3.12%
|0.02%
|3.10%
|5/1 ARM
|3.15%
|0.01%
|3.14%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 3.13%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 3.12%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 3.47%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.32%. At this time last week, it was 3.30%. Here’s why APR is important.
According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $429 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 3.13%. In total interest, you’d pay $54,313 over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.40%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.42%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.69%. Last week it was 2.70%.
At today’s interest rate of 2.40%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $662 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $19,177 in total interest over the life of the loan.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.12%, the same as it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.10% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.12% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,211, and you’d pay roughly $405,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.15%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.14%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.15% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be difficult to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.
Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.
To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:
- The home price
- Your down payment amount
- The interest rate
- The loan term
- Any taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
How Much to Save for a House
You may know you have to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to get through the homebuying process. Plus, after you buy, you have to furnish your new home and keep up with potential repairs.
Here are six things to prepare for when saving up for a house:
- Down payment
- Inspection and appraisal
- Closing costs
- Ongoing costs
- Home furnishings
- Repairs and renovations
Why APR Is Important
Annual percentage rate, or APR, takes into account interest, fees and time. It’s the total cost of your loan and includes both the loan’s interest rate and its finance charges.