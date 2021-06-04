Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 4, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stay Flat

For anyone in the market to buy or refinance a home, it’s a good time to lock in a low rate. Mortgage rates remained unchanged today, keeping rates at historical lows.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.13%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.40%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.12%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.13%
|0.02%
|3.11%
|15-year fixed
|2.40%
|-0.01%
|2.41%
|30-year jumbo
|3.12%
|0.02%
|3.10%
|5/1 ARM
|3.16%
|0.02%
|3.14%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate stayed flat on a 30-year fixed mortgage, remaining at 3.13%. The 52-week high is 3.47%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.32%. At this time last week, it was 3.31%. Here’s why APR is important.
According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $429 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 3.13%. You’d pay approximately $54,313 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 2.40%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.41%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.69%. This time last week, it was 2.70%.
With an interest rate of 2.40%, you would pay $662 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,177 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 3.12%. Last week, the average rate was 3.10%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.12% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,211, and you’d pay roughly $405,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate inched up to 3.16% from 3.15% yesterday. The average rate was 3.14% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.16% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
Calculating Mortgage Payments
If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.
To estimate your monthly mortgage payment, you can use a mortgage calculator. It will provide you with an estimate of your monthly principal and interest payment based on your interest rate, down payment, purchase price and other factors.
To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income, debt, debt-to-income ratio, down payment and credit score.
You also want to consider closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.
The type of loan you choose can also affect how much house you can afford. When shopping for a loan, think about whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan or USDA loan is best for your particular situation.
Getting Preapproved for a Mortgage
Getting preapproved for a mortgage can help you during the homebuying process. Mortgage preapproval represents a lender’s offer to loan you money. It can help you appear more attractive to sellers.