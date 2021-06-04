Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 4, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stay Flat

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 3.12%. Last week, the average rate was 3.10%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.12% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,211, and you’d pay roughly $405,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARMs

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate inched up to 3.16% from 3.15% yesterday. The average rate was 3.14% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.16% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.

Calculating Mortgage Payments