Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 7, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stay Flat

Mortgage rates remained unchanged today, giving buyers and homeowners (who want to refinance) a shot at snagging some of the lowest rates on record.
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.13%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 2.41%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.12%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.13%
|-0.01%
|3.14%
|15-year fixed
|2.41%
|-0.01%
|2.42%
|30-year jumbo
|3.12%
|0.00%
|3.12%
|5/1 ARM
|3.16%
|0.01%
|3.15%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate stayed flat on a 30-year fixed mortgage, remaining at 3.13%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 3.42%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.30%. At this time last week, it was 3.33%. Here’s why APR is important.
At an interest rate of 3.13%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $429 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be approximately $54,313.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.41%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.42%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.69%. This time last week, it was 2.71%.
With an interest rate of 2.41%, you would pay $663 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,261 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate is 3.12%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.12% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.12% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,211, and you’d pay roughly $405,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.15%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.16% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
For much of the population, buying a home means working with a mortgage lender to get a mortgage. It can be challenging to figure out how much you can afford and what you’re paying for.
Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.
Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- Interest rate
- Down payment amount
- Home price
- Loan term
- Taxes
- Insurance
- HOA fees
What you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income, debt, debt-to-income ratio, down payment and credit score.
You also want to consider closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.
The type of loan you choose can also affect how much house you can afford. When shopping for a loan, think about whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan or USDA loan is best for your particular situation.
What Is APR?
Annual percentage rate, or APR, takes into account interest, fees and time. It’s the total cost of your loan and includes both the loan’s interest rate and its finance charges.
APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the full term. Keep in mind that the APR is often higher than the interest rate.