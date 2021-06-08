Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 8, 2021—Mortgage Rates Drop

Mortgage rates fell today. If you’re interested in buying a home or refinancing your current home, you still have a shot at locking in a historically low rate.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.09%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.38%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.08%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.24%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.09%
|-0.05%
|3.14%
|15-year fixed
|2.38%
|-0.04%
|2.42%
|30-year jumbo
|3.08%
|-0.04%
|3.12%
|5/1 ARM
|3.24%
|0.09%
|3.15%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
Today, the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.09%. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 3.14%. The 52-week low is 2.83%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.26%. At this time last week, it was 3.33%. Here’s why APR is important.
At an interest rate of 3.09%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $426 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay around $53,530 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.38%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.42%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.65%. Last week it was 2.71%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.38% will cost $661 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,008 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.08%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.12% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.08% will pay $426 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,194, and you’d pay roughly $400,013 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate rose to 3.24% from 3.16% yesterday. The average rate was 3.15% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.24% will pay $435 per month in principal and interest.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.
To estimate your monthly mortgage payment, you can use a mortgage calculator. It will provide you with an estimate of your monthly principal and interest payment based on your interest rate, down payment, purchase price and other factors.
Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- The home price
- Your down payment amount
- The interest rate
- The loan term
- Any taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income, debt, debt-to-income ratio, down payment and credit score.
You also want to consider closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.
The type of loan you choose can also affect how much house you can afford. When shopping for a loan, think about whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan or USDA loan is best for your particular situation.
What’s an APR and Why Is It Important?
The APR, or annual percentage rate, is the all-in cost of your loan. It includes your loan’s interest and finance charges, accounting for interest, fees and time.
APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. Keep in mind that the APR is often higher than the interest rate.