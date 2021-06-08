Today’s Mortgage Rates: June 8, 2021—Mortgage Rates Drop

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

Today, the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.09%. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 3.14%. The 52-week low is 2.83%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.26%. At this time last week, it was 3.33%. Here’s why APR is important.

At an interest rate of 3.09%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $426 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay around $53,530 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.38%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.42%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.65%. Last week it was 2.71%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.38% will cost $661 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,008 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgages