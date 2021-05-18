Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 18, 2021

Jumbo Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 3.11%. Last week, the average rate was 3.07%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.11% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,207, and you’d pay approximately $404,411 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARMs

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.15%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.16% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.

Calculating Mortgage Payments

For much of the population, buying a home means working with a mortgage lender to get a mortgage. It can be challenging to figure out how much you can afford and what you’re paying for.