Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 18, 2021

The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage inched up today. Yet rates are still historically low overall.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.12%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.40%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.11%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.12%
|0.03%
|3.09%
|15-year fixed
|2.40%
|0.01%
|2.39%
|30-year jumbo
|3.11%
|0.04%
|3.07%
|5/1 ARM
|3.16%
|0.01%
|3.15%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the average rate rose, inching up to 3.12% from 3.09% on Monday. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 3.57%.
The APR on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.30%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.
At today’s interest rate of 3.12%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $428 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. In total interest, you’d pay $54,117 over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.40%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.39%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.69%. This time last week, it was 2.67%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.40% will cost $662 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,177 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 3.11%. Last week, the average rate was 3.07%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.11% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,207, and you’d pay approximately $404,411 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.15%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.16% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
Calculating Mortgage Payments
For much of the population, buying a home means working with a mortgage lender to get a mortgage. It can be challenging to figure out how much you can afford and what you’re paying for.
You can use a mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on factors including your interest rate, purchase price and down payment.
Gather these data points to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- The home price
- Your down payment amount
- The interest rate
- The loan term
- Any taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
How Much to Save for a House
You may know you have to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to get through the homebuying process. Plus, after you buy, you have to furnish your new home and keep up with potential repairs.
Here are six things to prepare for when saving up for a house:
- Down payment
- Inspection and appraisal
- Closing costs
- Ongoing costs
- Home furnishings
- Repairs and renovations
Explaining Annual Percentage Yield
The APR, or annual percentage rate, is the all-in cost of your loan. It includes your loan’s interest and finance charges, accounting for interest, fees and time.
APR is important because it can help you understand the total cost of your home loan if you decide to keep it for the entire term.