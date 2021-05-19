Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 19, 2021

Mortgage rates remained unchanged today. If you’re looking to buy or refinance a home, you still have a chance to pick up a historically low rate.
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.12%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 2.41%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.11%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.15%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.12%
|0.03%
|3.09%
|15-year fixed
|2.41%
|0.02%
|2.39%
|30-year jumbo
|3.11%
|0.04%
|3.07%
|5/1 ARM
|3.15%
|0.01%
|3.14%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate stayed flat on a 30-year fixed mortgage, remaining at 3.12%. The 52-week low is 2.83%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.31%. At this time last week, it was 3.27%. Here’s why APR is important.
At an interest rate of 3.12%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $428 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $54,117 over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.41%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 2.39%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.70%. Last week it was 2.68%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.41% will cost $663 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,261 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 3.11%. Last week, the average rate was 3.07%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.11% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,207, and you’d pay roughly $404,411 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 3.15%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.14%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.15% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.
You can use a mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on factors, including your interest rate, purchase price and down payment.
To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:
- The home price
- Your down payment amount
- The interest rate
- The loan term
- Any taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income, debt, debt-to-income ratio, down payment and credit score.
You also want to consider closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.
The type of loan you choose can also affect how much house you can afford. When shopping for a loan, think about whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan or USDA loan is best for your particular situation.
What Is APR?
Annual percentage rate, or APR, takes into account interest, fees and time. It’s the total cost of your loan and includes both the loan’s interest rate and its finance charges.
APR is important because it can help you understand the complete cost of your home loan if you decide to keep it for the entire term.