Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 19, 2021

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate stayed flat on a 30-year fixed mortgage, remaining at 3.12%. The 52-week low is 2.83%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.31%. At this time last week, it was 3.27%. Here’s why APR is important.

At an interest rate of 3.12%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $428 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $54,117 over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.41%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 2.39%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.70%. Last week it was 2.68%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.41% will cost $663 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,261 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgages