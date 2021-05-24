Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 24, 2021—Mortgage Rates Inch Up

Mortgage rates rose today, but if you’re interested in buying a home or refinancing your current home, you still have a shot at locking in a historically low rate.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.14%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.41%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.11%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.14%
|0.02%
|3.12%
|15-year fixed
|2.41%
|0.01%
|2.40%
|30-year jumbo
|3.11%
|0.00%
|3.11%
|5/1 ARM
|3.16%
|0.00%
|3.16%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate rose on a 30-year fixed mortgage, inching up to 3.14% from 3.12% yesterday. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 3.50%.
On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 3.32%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.
According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $429 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 3.14%. In total interest, you’d pay $54,509 over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 2.41%, the same as it was yesterday. Last week, it was 2.40%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.70%. This time last week, it was 2.69%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.41% will cost $663 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,261 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.11%, the same as it was at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.11% will pay $428 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,207, and you’d pay around $404,411 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 3.16%, higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%. Last week, the average rate was 3.16%.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.16% will pay $430 per month in principal and interest.
Calculating Mortgage Payments
Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be difficult to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.
Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.
Gather these data points to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
How Much to Save for a House
You may know you have to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to get through the homebuying process. Plus, after you buy, you have to furnish your new home and keep up with potential repairs.
Here are six things to prepare for when saving up for a house:
- Down payment
- Inspection and appraisal
- Closing costs
- Ongoing costs
- Home furnishings
- Repairs and renovations
Why Should I Get Preapproved for a Mortgage?
Getting preapproved for a mortgage can help you during the homebuying process. Mortgage preapproval represents a lender’s offer to loan you money. It can help you appear more attractive to sellers.
To get preapproved for a mortgage, start by gathering documents. You’ll need your Social Security card, W-2 forms, pay stubs, bank statements, tax returns and any other documents your lender requires.