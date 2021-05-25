Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 25, 2021—Mortgage Rates Fall

For anyone in the market to buy or refinance a home, it’s an excellent time to lock in a low rate. Mortgage rates fell today and remain at historical lows.
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.12%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 2.41%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.10%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.14%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.12%
|0.00%
|3.12%
|15-year fixed
|2.41%
|0.00%
|2.41%
|30-year jumbo
|3.10%
|-0.01%
|3.11%
|5/1 ARM
|3.14%
|-0.01%
|3.15%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate fell on a 30-year fixed mortgage, slipping to 3.12% from 3.14% on Monday. The 52-week low is 2.83%.
On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 3.30%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.
At today’s interest rate of 3.12%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $428 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay approximately $54,117 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 2.41%, the same as it was yesterday. Last week, it was 2.41%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.70%. Last week it was 2.70%.
A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.41% will cost $663 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $19,261 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.10%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.11% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.10% will pay $427 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,203, and you’d pay approximately $402,944 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate fell to 3.14% from 3.16% yesterday. The average rate was 3.15% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.14% will pay $429 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
For much of the population, buying a home means working with a mortgage lender to get a mortgage. It can be difficult to figure out how much you can afford and what you’re paying for.
Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.
To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income, debt, debt-to-income ratio, down payment and credit score.
You also want to consider closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.
The type of loan you choose can also affect how much house you can afford. When shopping for a loan, think about whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan or USDA loan is best for your particular situation.
How Do I Get Preapproved for a Mortgage?
Mortgage preapproval represents a lender’s offer to loan you money based on your financial circumstances and specific terms.
You can start the preapproval process by gathering documents your lender will need, including your: