Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 26, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stay Flat

Mortgage rates didn’t move today. If you’re interested in buying a home or refinancing your current home, you still have a shot at locking in a historically low rate.
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.12%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 2.42%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.09%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.14%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.12%
|0.00%
|3.12%
|15-year fixed
|2.42%
|0.01%
|2.41%
|30-year jumbo
|3.09%
|-0.02%
|3.11%
|5/1 ARM
|3.14%
|-0.01%
|3.15%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at 3.12%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 3.12%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week high of 3.50%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.29%. At this time last week, it was 3.31%. Here’s why APR is important.
According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $428 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at today’s interest rate of 3.12%. You’d pay around $54,117 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 2.42%, higher than it was on Tuesday. Last week, it was 2.41%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 2.69%. This time last week, it was 2.69%.
At today’s interest rate of 2.42%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $663 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $19,345 in total interest over the life of the loan.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate is 3.09%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.11% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.09% will pay $426 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,199, and you’d pay approximately $401,478 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 3.14% from 3.14% yesterday. The average rate was 3.15% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.14% will pay $429 per month in principal and interest.
Calculating Mortgage Payments
For much of the population, buying a home means working with a mortgage lender to get a mortgage. It can be challenging to figure out how much you can afford and what you’re paying for.
You can use a mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on factors including your interest rate, purchase price and down payment.
Gather these data points to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
What you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income, debt, debt-to-income ratio, down payment and credit score.
You also want to consider closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs and ongoing maintenance expenses.
The type of loan you choose can also affect how much house you can afford. When shopping for a loan, think about whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan or USDA loan is best for your particular situation.
What Is APR?
APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.