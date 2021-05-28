Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 28, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stay Flat

It’s a good time to lock in a mortgage rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage remained the same today from Thursday, keeping rates at historical lows.
As of today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.12% with an APR of 3.30%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 2.42% with an APR of 2.70%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 3.10% with an APR of 3.20%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.14% with an APR of 3.99%.
|Loan Term
|Rate
|Change
|Rate Last Week
|30-year fixed
|3.12%
|-0.02%
|3.14%
|15-year fixed
|2.42%
|0.01%
|2.41%
|30-year jumbo
|3.10%
|-0.01%
|3.11%
|5/1 ARM
|3.14%
|-0.02%
|3.16%
|Source: Bankrate.com
30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average rate stayed flat on a 30-year fixed mortgage, remaining at 3.12%. The 52-week high is 3.50%.
The APR on a 30-year fixed is 3.30%. This time last week, it was 3.32%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.
At an interest rate of 3.12%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $428 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $54,117.
15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages
The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 2.42%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.41%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.32%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 2.70%. Last week it was 2.70%.
At today’s interest rate of 2.42%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $663 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $19,345 in total interest over the life of the loan.
Jumbo Mortgages
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 3.10%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 3.11% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 3.10% will pay $427 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $3,203, and you’d pay around $402,944 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 ARMs
On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 3.14%. The average rate was 3.16% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 3.32.
Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.14% will pay $429 per month in principal and interest.
Calculate Your Mortgage Payment
If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’ll likely pay each month to see if it fits into your budget.
You can use a mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on factors including your interest rate, purchase price and down payment.
Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
How Much to Save for a House
You may know you have to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to get through the homebuying process. Plus, after you buy, you have to furnish your new home and keep up with potential repairs.
Here are six things to prepare for when saving up for a house:
- Down payment
- Inspection and appraisal
- Closing costs
- Ongoing costs
- Home furnishings
- Repairs and renovations
Explaining Annual Percentage Yield
APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.