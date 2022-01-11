Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Higher | January 11, 2022

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is up to 3.942% today, increasing 0.096 percentage points from yesterday. The rate for a 30-year refinance is also higher, increasing to 4.081%.

Even as the 30-year rates for both purchase and refinance loans hover around the 4% mark, well-qualified borrowers should still be able to lock in attractive rates and monthly payments.

The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.942% . ⇑

⇑ The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.905%. ⇑

The latest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.442%. ⇑

The latest rate on a 7/1 ARM is 3.788% ⇑

The latest rate on a 10/1 ARM is 4.033%. ⇑

Money’s daily mortgage rates reflect what a borrower with a 20% down payment and a 700 credit score — roughly the national average score — might pay if he or she applied for a home loan right now. Each day’s rates are based on the average rate 8,000 lenders offered to applicants the previous business day. Freddie Mac’s weekly rates will generally be lower, since they measure rates offered to borrowers with higher credit scores.

Today’s 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

The 30-year rate is 3.942%.

That’s a one-day in crease of 0.096 percentage points.

of 0.096 percentage points. That’s a one-month increase of 0.316 percentage points.

Most borrowers opt for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage because of its predictable interest rate and monthly payments. The long payback time is also attractive since it makes the monthly payments relatively low. The downside is that you’ll pay more interest over time compared to a shorter-term loan because the interest rate will be higher.

Average Mortgage Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on Jan 10, 2022

15 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Jan 10: 2.91%

Last Week: 2.66%

Change: 0.25%

30 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Jan 10: 3.94%

Last Week: 3.74%

Change: 0.2%

7/1 ARM RATE

Jan 10: 3.79%

Last Week: 3.39%

Change: 0.4%

10/1 ARM RATE

Jan 10: 4.03%

Last Week: 3.73%

Change: 0.3%

Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans.

Click below to get started and see your rate today.

Today’s 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rates

The 15-year rate is 2.905%.

That’s a one-day in crease of 0.142 percentage points.

of 0.142 percentage points. That’s a one-month increase of 0.314 percentage points.

With a payback time half that of a 30-year, the monthly payments on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage will be higher and may not be affordable for some borrowers. Despite the high payments, you can actually save money over time with this shorter-term loan because the interest rate will be lower.

The latest rates on adjustable-rate mortgages

The latest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.442%. ⇑

The latest rate on a 7/1 ARM is 3.788%. ⇑

The latest rate on a 10/1 ARM is 4.033%. ⇑

An alternative to a fixed-rate loan is an adjustable-rate mortgage. The interest rate on this type of loan will be fixed for a set number of years before becoming adjustable and resetting periodically. A 5/1 ARM, for instance, will have a fixed rate for five years which will then change yearly. An ARM could be a good option for people who don’t plan on staying in the home long-term, as once the fixed-rate period ends the interest on the loan could experience a big jump.

The latest VA, FHA and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

The rate on a 30-year FHA mortgage is 3.751%. ⇑

The rate on a 30-year VA mortgage is 3.791%. ⇑

The rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.68%. ⇔

The latest mortgage refinance rates

The average refinance rates for 30-year loans, 15-year loans and ARMs are:

The refinance rate on a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 4.081%. ⇑

The refinance rate on a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.036%. ⇑

The refinance rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.737%. ⇑

The refinance rate on a 7/1 ARM is 3.93%. ⇑

The refinance rate on a 10/1 ARM is 4.178%. ⇓

Average Mortgage Refinance Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on Jan 10, 2022

15 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Jan 10: 3.04%

Last Week: 2.77%

Change: 0.27%

30 YEAR FIXED CONVENTIONAL

Jan 10: 4.08%

Last Week: 3.87%

Change: 0.21%

7/1 ARM RATE

Jan 10: 3.93%

Last Week: 3.89%

Change: 0.04%

10/1 ARM RATE

Jan 10: 4.18%

Last Week: 4.11%

Change: 0.07%

Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans.

Click below to get started and see your rate today.

Where are mortgage rates heading this year?

Mortgage rates sank through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher. In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended slightly higher through the rest of the year.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2022, but also modestly. Factors that could influence rates include continued economic improvement and more gains in the labor market. The Federal Reserve has also begun tapering its purchase of mortgage-backed securities and announced it anticipates raising the federal funds rate three times in 2022 to combat rising inflation.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance a mortgage.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market but began cutting back those purchases in November.

The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market but began cutting back those purchases in November. The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been rising since then. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been rising since then. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates. The broader economy. Unemployment rates and changes in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, which means how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also. take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the most recent business day rates are available for. Today, we are showing rates for Monday, January 10, 2022. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

More from Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0