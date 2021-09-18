Too Young to Claim Social Security? Here's Why You Should Pay Attention Anyway

This could cause the government to accidentally shortchange you when you sign up for Social Security. That's why it's crucial to check your Social Security earnings record at least once per year to ensure the income reported there matches up with your own records. You can find your earnings record in your my Social Security account, discussed above.

High earners may notice that their earnings record appears to be wrong for several years. This could be because their income for the year exceeded the cap on income subject to Social Security taxes. In 2021, you only pay Social Security taxes on the first $142,800 you earn. Anything over this amount won't increase your benefits so it won't show up in your earnings record.

This limit was slightly lower in previous years. If you frequently earn six figures and you notice apparent errors in your earnings record, it's a good idea to check the limit on income subject to Social Security tax for the year to see if you encountered this issue.

If you notice an error, you can submit a Request for Correction of Earnings Record form to the Social Security Administration, along with copies of any documents you have proving your actual income for the year. The Social Security Administration should investigate and change your earnings record if it finds your claim is valid.