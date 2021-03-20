Top 10 Investing Lessons for Our Younger Selves

We all dream of going back in time and telling our younger selves to buy as many shares as possible of Tesla, Apple, and Amazon and never sell.

While that's not how the world works, the good news is that we can still learn from our previous investing mistakes to help us make the best decisions possible in the future.

In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on January 17th, Fool.com contributor Brian Feroldi lists the top 10 investing lessons that he would go back and tell his younger self.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*