Travel Insurance Considerations For A Destination Wedding

Travel Insurance Does Not Cover the Event Itself

It’s important to note that travel insurance will not cover lost deposits related to the wedding event itself, such as your deposits for the venue, caterer, flowers and other event expenses.

To cover those payments, look into event insurance or wedding insurance. For example, WedSafe’s wedding insurance will cover cancellation for weddings that were to take place in certain countries outside the U.S. such as Canada, Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Travel Insurance Decisions Depending on the Destination

In many cases, travel insurance policies don’t depend specifically on the destination. Instead, they accommodate needs based on your age or medical history, whether you’ll be traveling with children or pets, or if you are traveling with expensive items.