Travel Insurance For Grandparents Traveling With Grandchildren

With the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, grandparents will again be able to travel with their grandchildren. These multi-generational trips offer bonding and quality time together.

When planning a trip with grandchildren, pre-planning and buying travel insurance can be smart moves, especially if you’re planning to travel outside the U.S.

Proper Paperwork

Having proper paperwork on hand is an important matter if you are leaving the U.S.

“Grandparents should get a parental consent, preferably notarized, to show customs and border authorities that they have the permission to travel with children who aren’t their own,” says Christina Tunnah, a spokesperson for World Nomads. While it’s not a U.S. requirement necessarily, other countries may refuse entry if you can’t present the consent form, she cautions.

Also important to note, says Tunnah, if you’re detained at the border for non-compliance of this recommendation or requirement, expenses associated with the delay won’t be covered by a travel insurance plan.