Travel is complicated now. Here are 5 ways to stress less

Whenever you’re ready to dust off your suitcase and get back out there, know that your usual trip routine will need some adjustments. But the extra preparation could spare you a considerable amount of stress.

Nerdy tip: Though travel has resumed for many in the U.S., we’re not yet out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19. Your life at home may have mostly returned to normal, but things are far from business as usual in many cities and countries. If you plan to travel, take appropriate precautions and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding travel safety.

1. Plan ahead. Way, way ahead.

Check your passport expiration date

Odds are your passport hasn’t gotten much use lately, so check its expiration date ASAP if you’re thinking about an overseas trip. The State Department now recommends submitting your passport application at least six months before planned travel.

Make advanced reservations

For the time being, you can’t just waltz into many tourist attractions and buy a ticket like you used to. In some cases, you must book in advance online.