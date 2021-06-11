Trial, Error and What I Learned About Money in My 20s

Your 20s are a time of self-exploration, finding your footing as an adult — and likely making some money mistakes.

To save you from learning the hard way — and pass on some knowledge as I enter my 30s — here are five money lessons from my past decade.

Get serious about goals

For several years, my main financial goal was to go out as much as I wanted and still have enough money left at the end of the month to cover rent.

Eventually, though, groggy mornings and paltry savings proved unfulfilling. My partner and I decided to set goals and plan for them. We wanted to buy a house, which meant moving to a less expensive city so we could build savings.

Tip: Know your passions to know your goals.

Sacramento, California, certified financial planner Pam Rodriguez suggests identifying what brings you joy, then crafting a financial plan to create more of those moments.

“Personal finance is a lot more emotional than it is a math equation,” Rodriguez says. “Even though the numbers have to add up, you’ll never take action unless you feel strongly about something.”