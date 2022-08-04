 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Try these 5 tips to help avoid credit card debt | PennyWise podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A new survey shows credit card use has quickly grown in the last few months and many people say they are also racking up debt due to the increased use of their cards.

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn why so many people are turning to their credit cards right now.

Sara also shares five important tips to help you avoid going into debt due to your credit card use.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

