Trying to Time the Stock Market Is a Bad Idea -- Here's Why

Consistently timing the market would therefore require incredible precision. Any active traders seeking to time the market may have completely sabotaged their performance if they happened to miss out on any of that small handful of days. If you stay invested, you're implicitly "buying" on down days. If you get too active, you run the risk of buying high and selling low.

Investors need to understand the mechanics of how markets fluctuate. Most price movements are modest, and they usually have no connection to news about corporate financial returns. The average month has four days where the index gains or loses more than 1%. Otherwise, there are slightly more upward days than down days.

Individual stocks behave similarly, though each stock tends to have days where it fluctuates a bit more than the major indexes. The key to consistent long-term growth is to be invested when those big marketwide growth days hit. It also helps to own at least a handful of stocks that deliver fundamental growth in a way that can outpace the market. If you hold a few different stocks for the long term, then you'll increase the likelihood that you'll share in the returns when those great sessions happen to hit.

Entry points are less important over the long term