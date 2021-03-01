Turn Your Child Into a Tax-Free Millionaire for $25 a Day

There are thousands of investment opportunities available on the market, but growth stocks are usually the way to go for younger investors. Growth companies increase their revenue and earnings faster than the overall economy. These stocks may come with a premium price tag, but they provide one of the best ways for young people to expedite their wealth journey in the stock market.

For example, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has proven to be one of the greatest growth stocks in the 21st century. In 2016, you could have purchased a share of Amazon stock for around $600. Now, the stock price is over $3,100 per share. If you purchased 10 shares of Amazon stock in 2016, they would be worth over $31,000 today.

You can always sell a stock if you spot a better one. There aren't tax consequences from sales inside the Roth.

Make the most of your child's time

Time is the greatest asset that kids have, and it can work in their favor when it comes to investing and building wealth.