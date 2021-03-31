Ultimate Guide To Manufactured Homes

When evaluating property, you should also consider how easy it is to get to the location, the different permits required, soil quality and how much work it will take to get the area and foundation ready.

If you’re interested in purchasing a plot of land for regular living, you may be able to find space in a residential neighborhood. However, if you’re looking for more outdoor space, it may be a good idea to explore land options in more remote areas.

If you need financing for the purchase, you have a couple of options. One is to take out a loan for the land and a separate loan for the manufactured home. However, this could be less convenient, as you have to qualify for two different loans and manage two payments. The other option is to take out a loan that includes both the land and the property.

Types of Manufactured Home Loans

Unless you have a significant amount of cash on hand to purchase a manufactured home outright, you will need a loan to cover the full cost. Manufactured home loans can be tricky depending on a few factors, but you do have several options to choose from.

Conventional Mortgage