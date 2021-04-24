Under 30? Here's Your 4 Step Plan to a $1 Million 401(k) by 60

If you hope to become a 401(k) millionaire by the age of 60, you'll likely want to begin putting money into your account at least by age 30, or sooner if possible. While it's possible to amass a million-dollar nest egg if you start later, it'll require much larger annual investments.

2. Invest at least $8,820 annually including your employer match

If you start investing by age 30, you should be able to amass around $1 million in savings by age 65 if you contribute at least $8,820 to your 401(k) every year (assuming an 8% average rate of return). That's around $735 per month.

At first glance, that may seem like a lot. But it's important to remember a few things.

First, most companies offer an employer match, so your company may give you part of that money. Say, for example, that your business matches 100% of your contributions up to 3% of your salary. The exact amount of your match would vary based on your earnings. If you made around $40,000 per year, your company would give you up to $1,200 in free money for retirement. That means you'd only have to contribute $7,620 out of your own pocket.