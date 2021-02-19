Unsecured Loan: What It Is, How It Works, & How To Get One

How to Get an Unsecured Loan

The application process for an unsecured loan is more straightforward than for secured loans,

and you can often complete it online. Still there are a few important steps to take to ensure you’re getting the best deal from your lender. Follow these five steps when applying for an unsecured loan.

1. Check Your Credit Score

Borrowers should have a credit score between at least 610 and 640 to qualify for a personal loan, but the most competitive rates are reserved for those with a FICO score of at least 720. Use a free online service to check your credit score before you apply. Not only will this help you anticipate your likelihood of approval, checking your score gives you the opportunity to improve it before you even submit your loan application.

2. Evaluate Your Budget

After reviewing your credit score, take some time to evaluate your current income and expenses. While you won’t have any collateral at risk with an unsecured loan, late payments will still impact your credit score, so it’s important that any new debt payments fit within your budget.