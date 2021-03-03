Unwelcome Tax Surprises May Await Those With Debt

"Taxes would presumably be higher in a tax year no deductible interest was paid, all other things being equal," Bolger says. But many Americans opted for forbearance programs because they lost jobs or other income, so that could mean a lower overall tax bill.

Fishman also points out that when it comes to mortgages, many taxpayers can’t deduct them anyway because they don’t itemize their deductions, opting instead for the standard deduction. (Taxpayers can take student loan interest deductions without itemizing, however.) So the overall impact of losing these deductions may be negligible, unless your income remained the same (or went up) and you still opted into a forbearance program.

Losing your refund to debt collectors

While collection agencies can’t take your refund from the IRS directly, it’s possible that they can take it once it’s in your bank account if the account is at risk of garnishment because of a debt collection judgment, says Lauren Saunders, associate director at the National Consumer Law Center.

If the account is garnished, she adds, many states have laws that protect part of the money. "But in most states, the consumer has to go to court to assert the protection and must act quickly," Saunders says.