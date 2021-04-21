Update: $29 Million in New Empire Pandemic Fund, Partially Funded by Fools

One year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic hit all of our communities. We asked, and our Foolish community answered the call by providing additional donations to Health Research Incorporated for what was then the epicenter of the U.S outbreak, New York, and/or taking action in their local community. The responses we received were nothing short of inspiring! Together, we supported the economic needs of essential workers, first responders, and our neighbors amid the crisis. You demonstrated your collective strength and the remarkable impact we can make when we join together as a force for good. Thank you!