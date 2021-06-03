Using A Credit Card To Send Money On PayPal—Should You?

PayPal is a convenient way to send money to a friend or family member and was probably the largest force in changing the way we send money to other people. In 2020, 44% of survey respondents in the U.S. had used a service like PayPal to send money to friends or acquaintances in the prior 12 months.

Naturally, you might wonder if you should use a credit card to send money to another person using PayPal. After all, your credit card earns rewards—Why not earn additional cash back or transferable points when sending money?

Generally, the fees PayPal charges to send money to another person using a credit card are greater than the rewards you will earn, making it unattractive to use a credit card to send person-to-person money transfers through PayPal. There are some exceptions to this, but banks are also changing the way these transactions are processed, which might subject you to additional fees. Read on for more details.

PayPal Is Much More Than Person-to-Person Payments