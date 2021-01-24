Value Investing for Retirement: 3 ETFs for a Winning Portfolio

The 10-year average annual return is 10.69%, including a dividend yield of about 2.3%. This fund has net assets of $7.73 billion and an efficient expense ratio of 0.04%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

If you want something on the bolder side of value, the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ: VTWV) tracks the Russell 2000 Value Index, a benchmark for small-cap value companies. This is a higher-risk, higher-reward option than the previous two because of that focus on smaller companies, which tend to rise and fall faster than larger ones. As an example, the fund dipped more than 40% when the entire market went sideways in March 2020. It's now up about 14% from its pre-crash high a year ago.

Because of that volatility, you'd want to keep this fund as a small piece of your portfolio. It's too risky to be a primary holding, but it will give you exposure to a different layer of the market versus the other two ETFs here.

The portfolio is well diversified with more than 1,500 stocks. The 10 largest holdings account for just 5% of net assets, which total $629 million. The fund's 10-year average annual return is 9.87% and the expense ratio is 0.15%.

Value for reliability